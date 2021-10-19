New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi led-government on Tuesday decided to waive off arrears of Rural Water Supply schemes, Water Supply and Sewerage charges for domestic connections worth Rs 1868 crores.

The government also decided to waive off tubewell power bills for public water distribution in both rural and urban areas.

"The govt. of Punjab has decided to waive off arrears of rural water supply schemes, water supply and sewerage charges for domestic connection worth Rs 1868 crores. Arrears on tubewell power bills for public water distribution in both rural and urban areas would also be waived off," the Punjab CM said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister said that the Punjab government will also provide free power for all rural water supply (RWS).

"Furthermore, Govt. of Punjab has decided to provide free power for all rural water supply (RWS). The service charge on all RWS schemes will be reduced by 70 per cent from Rs.166 to Rs.50 per household per month in the villages worth Rs 440 crores," he tweeted. (ANI)

