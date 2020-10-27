Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate at its office in Jalandhar on Tuesday in the alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case.

The ED has now asked him to appear before it on November 6.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Update: RDIF Seeks Vaccine's Speedy Registration, Prequalification From WHO.

Citing his client's reason for not appearing before the ED, Raninder Singh's counsel and Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said he was required to be present before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for a hearing in relation to Olympic games 2021.

The ED summons pertained to a case registered by the agency under the Foreign Exchange Management Act with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Over 6000 Polling Booths Seen As Sensitive in First Phase Polls, Says Additional Chief Electoral Officer.

Raninder Singh was questioned by the ED in the case in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust and a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands.

The alleged instances of possession of properties abroad was first investigated by the Income Tax Department.

Raninder Singh had earlier denied any wrongdoing.

Recently, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Harish Rawat had questioned the timing of summons to the Punjab chief minister's son by the ED.

Rawat, who is also Congress in-charge of Punjab affairs, had asserted that the ED summons cannot suppress the voice of Amarinder Singh.

"ED's summons cannot suppress the voice of Amarinder Singh. Captain Amarinder Singh is the voice of Punjab and farmers of the country. Just look at the timing of ED's summons. If you raise your voice, then ED, Income Tax, CBI will be after you. Is this not a message?” Rawat had tweeted recently.

Amarinder Singh had been criticising the BJP-led government at the Centre for the three contentious farm laws.

Last week, the Punjab Assembly had adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre's new farm laws and passed four bills, to counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)