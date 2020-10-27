Patna, October 27: Around 6,000 polling booths are being perceived as sensitive and highly-sensitive in Bihar where elections are scheduled for the first phase of assembly polls on October 28.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said that of the total 31,380 booths, as manyas 6,000 are sensitive or highly sensitive. Polling will start from Wednesday morning at 7 am and is scheduled to continue till 6 PM.

"We have deployed teams of para military forces at every booth to conduct peaceful elections. The EVM machines and VVPATs are already reached at every booth in the region," Singh said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Slippers Thrown at Nitish Kumar in Muzaffarpur, 3 Arrested.

The first phase of polling for 71 constituencies and includes sensitive and Naxal-hit areas such as Rohtas, Kaimur, Jahanabad, Bhojpur, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda and Munger.

"In a bid to conduct smooth and peaceful election, we have seized 1277 illegal weapons in these areas. Besides, 65404 arms licences are verified by police of respective districts. There are 23521 licence weapons also deposited with local police," Singh said.

"We have also taken action against anti-social elements under IPC section 107. Under this process, 25390 persons have given written promises and 331102 persons bonds with promises to avoid any destructive activity. We have also executed warrants against 25966 persons which are pending against them for the last six months," Singh said.

"Since the model code of conduct was imposed in Bihar, we have seized 1078728 litres of liquor. Besides different agencies have also recovered 19.99 crore cash, 44 four wheelers, 150 gram brown sugar, 2084.91 kg Ganja, 107.495 kg Charas, 3.3 kg opium, 1.5 kg heroine, 40 packets smack, 40 litres spirit so far," he said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1: Here's How to Find Your Polling Booth, Search Name in Voters List & Step by Step Guide on How to Download Voter Slip.

"We have launched a toll-free number 18003451950. It is connected through a call centre and voters can ask queries from 7 am to 9 pm. Besides we also have district level toll free numbers 1950. The voters should apply area code before this number. We also have state level number 0612-2215978," added Singh.

