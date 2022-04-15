Amritsar, April 15: Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja on Friday assured that the party will come to power in the state as soon as the internal frictions of the party get fixed, adding that these things should not be publicised.

"We faced a major loss and were toppled out of government (due to factions within the party). I want to say that things should be kept within the Congress family and not be publicised. We'll return to power as soon as we fix these things," Raja told media persons here. Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns as Punjab Congress Chief, Says 'Can Never Compromise on State's Future'.

Congress faced a huge debacle in the 2022 State Assembly elections including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Earlier on Monday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked Raja to strengthen the party's organization in the state. "We have met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and taken her blessings. Sonia ji has asked us to strengthen the party's organization," he said.

As the Congress Disciplinary Committee sends notices to former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar for his public conduct against the party lines in recent times, Warring refused to comment on it and said that the notice is for him to respond to.

"High command has given notice to Sunil Jakhar ji. Only he can tell (about it). It is not my jurisdiction. Sonia ji has asked us to go and meet the people and know where we were lacking, and why we lost the elections," he said.

Raja was appointed as the PCC chief on April 9 by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu who was asked to resign after the debacle in the Punjab Assembly polls.

