New Delhi, March 17: As the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) enters a critical consultation phase this March, central government employees and pensioners are intensifying demands for a clear timeline on salary revisions. The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has formally urged the commission to ensure all recommendations are implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026. With the 7th Pay Commission’s tenure officially ending on December 31, 2025, unions argue that any delay in implementation must be compensated with full arrears to prevent financial loss for nearly 1.2 crore beneficiaries.

The commission, chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was officially constituted in November 2025 and has been given an 18-month window to submit its final report, likely by mid-2027. 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees May Get Arrears Up to INR 9.17 Lakh, Here’s the Estimated Calculation.

The Debate Over 8th Pay Commission Implementation Dates

A central point of contention remains the effective date of the new pay scales. While the government officially notified the commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR) on November 3, 2025, it has yet to confirm whether the payout will begin exactly on January 1, 2026. AITUC has emphasised that because pay revisions are due every ten years, the new structure should not be applied from a "prospective" (future) date. According to the union, a prospective start would deprive employees of substantial back-pay, as the previous 7th CPC framework will have technically expired.

Historical Precedents for Arrears

In past cycles, the government has traditionally provided arrears even when the commission's report was delayed.

7th Pay Commission: Recommendations were approved in June 2016 but applied retrospectively from January 1, 2016.

Recommendations were approved in June 2016 but applied retrospectively from January 1, 2016. 6th Pay Commission: The report was submitted in 2008, yet employees received arrears dating back to January 1, 2006.

Unions note a key difference this time: unlike the 7th CPC, the government did not share a tentative implementation date when the 8th CPC was first announced in early 2025, fueling current uncertainty. 8th Pay Commission News: Will Minimum Basic Pay Rise to INR 51,480?

Major Demands of AITUC: From Fitment Factors to OPS

The AITUC has responded to an 18-question survey from the commission with several sweeping recommendations:

Fitment Factor: Unions are demanding a multiplier of at least 3.0, which could raise the minimum basic pay from INR 18,000 to roughly INR 54,000.

Unions are demanding a multiplier of at least 3.0, which could raise the minimum basic pay from INR 18,000 to roughly INR 54,000. Pension Reform: AITUC has called for the complete withdrawal of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and National Pension System (NPS), demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

AITUC has called for the complete withdrawal of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and National Pension System (NPS), demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Family Unit Expansion: For salary calculations, the union suggests treating a "family unit" as five members (including parents) instead of three, to better reflect the cost of living.

For salary calculations, the union suggests treating a "family unit" as five members (including parents) instead of three, to better reflect the cost of living. Pension Restoration: The demand includes reducing the period for full pension restoration after commutation from 15 years to 11–12 years.

The 18-Month Countdown for 8th Pay Commission

The commission is currently gathering feedback from stakeholders, with the deadline for public submissions via the MyGov portal set for April 30, 2026. Once the report is submitted in 2027, the Union Cabinet will review the fiscal impact - estimated to be a significant portion of the government's revenue expenditure - before final approval.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).