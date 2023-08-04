Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], August 4 (ANI): Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday held a high-level meeting in Hoshiarpur to review the law and order situation ahead of Independence Day. The meeting was held with the officers of police districts— Jalandhar Commissionerate, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Jalandhar Rural.

Divulging details, DGP Gaurav Yadav said that he has shared the security alerts received ahead of Independence Day and gave a detailed briefing to the officers to keep Punjab safe and secure.

Also Read | IIM Bill 2023 Passed: Lok Sabha Passes Indian Institutes of Management Bill Giving More Powers to Centre.

He mandated all the officers to not let anyone take the law into their hands and if any person was found indulged in any violent activities should be dealt with firmly and FIR should be registered immediately. He also warned miscreants trying to disturb law and order situations of stern action.

He also directed CPs/SSPs to increase the Police Checkpoints in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the checking of a maximum number of vehicles at every Naka, which will help in curtailing terrorist and criminal activities. “Punjab Police will carry on to the tradition of maintaining its professional excellence and checking crime in the state,” he reiterated.

Also Read | Wildlife Attack: Uttarakhand Government To Raise Relief Assistance From Rs 4 Lakh to Rs 6 Lakh to Next of Kin of Human-Wildlife Conflict Victims.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Jalandhar Range Swapan Sharma, SSP Hoshiarpur Sartaj Singh Chahal, SSP Jalandhar Rural Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and SSP Kapurthala Rajpal Singh Sandhu.

Meanwhile, the DGP also interacted with the police officers of all ranks during Bada-khana and motivated them to perform their duties diligently. He also rewarded good performers on the occasion.

The DGP dedicated a slew of Police initiatives in Hoshiarpur district including inaugurating a Seminar Hall at Police Lines and laying the foundation stone of Officers’ Mess. Apart from this, he also virtually inaugurated two hi-tech nakas— Rara Bridge in Tanda, Hoshiarpur and Interstate Naka Buddawad in PS Hajipur, Hoshiarpur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)