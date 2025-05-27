Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 26 (ANI): Four accused have been arrested in connection with the murder of Akali Dal Councillor Harjinder Singh, a top police officer said. Singh was shot dead allegedly by bike-borne assailants in Amritsar on Sunday.

Singh was the municipal councillor from Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district.

Details of the accused arrested are Jobanjit Singh, resident of Amritsar rural; Gurpreet Singh, resident of Nawankot in Amritsar; Amit resident of Amritsar and Gurpreet Gopi, resident of Mohalla Shekhupura in Jandiala Guru Amritsar.

Amritsar Police Commissioner GS Bhullar said, one accused, Jobanjeet, was arrested in Tarn Taran while two accused, Amit and Gurpreet alias Don, were arrested from Amritsar.

Narating the arrests, he said,"Our police team chased the main accused, Gurpreet Gopi who fled towards Tarn Taran. Eventually, he was surrounded by police. He shot at the police, but he missed. Police also fired back in self-defence. The said accused was shot in the knee and has been admitted to the civil hospital," he further said.

Bhullar further said that Councillor Harjinder Singh was shot as he had provided information to the police about the accused being involved in drug cases.

"There are two cases registered against Gurpreet Gopi under the NDPS Act. The victim Harjinder Singh had registered a case against a relative and brother of Gurpreet Gopi. Two other gang members were arrested day before yesterday, and a glock pistol was recovered. The area of operation of the gang was Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Brother of Gurpreet Gopi runs this gang from Middle East," he added.

On Saturday, Punjab Police Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Harpal Singh Randhawa said that, according to the family, around 5-6 boys, against whom Singh had earlier complained, are involved in the murder

"Bike-borne miscreants shot him. According to the family, 5-6 boys- Karan, Kishan, Suraj, against whom he had earlier complained that they sell drugs, are involved. They had threatened him earlier, too. 5-6 rounds were fired," Randhawa told ANI. (ANI)

