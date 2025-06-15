Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Punjab Government has implemented a zero-tolerance policy regarding drug trafficking and illicit wealth in response to the ongoing anti-drug initiative, 'Yudh Nashian Virudh,' which was launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

In a recent enforcement action, the properties of two notorious drug traffickers were demolished in Ludhiana on Sunday, officials said in a release.

According to the release, the operation was carried out by the authorities of the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana with the support of the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police.

Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that the operations were part of the Punjab Government's intensified crackdown on narcotics networks, ensuring that criminals not only face arrest but also lose their unlawfully acquired assets. With the demolition of these two properties, as many as 126 properties, constructed by drug smugglers using ill-got money, have been demolished since March 1, 2025, he said.

In the first operation, a bulldozer was used to raze the house of a notorious drug smuggler identified as Gurpal, located at Street No. 2 at Amarpura in Ludhiana. The operation was carried out under the heavy police deployment led by Commissioner of Police (CP) Ludhiana Swapan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Investigation Harpal Singh, Additional DCP Zone-1 Sameer Verma and Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Zone-B Kuljeet Singh Mangat.

Sharing details, CP Swapan Sharma said that the accused Gurpal, whose house was demolished, has a criminal background with as many as nine criminal cases under the NDPS act have been registered against him at different Police Stations in Ludhiana.

The accused, who is notorious in the area for drug sale, has been involved in drug smuggling since 2014, he said, while adding that the accused has managed to flee to Himachal Pradesh following the decisive war against drugs waged by the Punjab Police.

In the second operation, the house of a woman drug smuggler identified as Rajinder Kaur alias Rozy, located at Street no.9 at Hero Suman Nagar at Lohara village in Ludhiana, was demolished using a bulldozer. The operation was carried out under the heavy police deployment led by CP Ludhiana Swapan Sharma, DCP Investigation Harpal Singh, ADCP Zone-2 Karanvir Singh, Naib Tehsildar Sahnewal Harkirat Singh and Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Zone-C Navneet Singh.

Sharing details, CP Swapan Sharma said that the accused Rajinder Kaur alias Rozy, who shifted into the locality a few years ago and gradually constructed a house, has been facing two criminal cases under the NDPS Act. The accused woman is currently in jail.

The CP said that both operations have been carried out following all the rules and regulations. Both operations were carried out smoothly with the support of the residents of both areas, he said. (ANI)

