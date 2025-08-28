Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India] August 28 (ANI): The Indian Army, in response to the massive floods in parts of Punjab, deployed Army Aviation Helicopters for flood relief and rescue operations as part of its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts, the Additional Directorate General (ADG) of Public Information (PI), Indian Army said in an X post on Thursday.

The X post read, "Displaying selfless commitment and extraordinary flying skills, the Army Aviation units are tirelessly working around the clock in inclement weather to save lives".

Also Read | 'Coolie': Madras High Court Upholds 'A' Certificate for Rajinikanth’s Film; Dismisses Petition of Producers.

In one such incident on 27 August 2025, at around 4 PM, upon receiving word of rising floodwaters threatening lives in the general area of Lassian, Gurdaspur, Punjab, a daring rescue effort was undertaken, consisting of multiple shuttles by three Cheetah helicopters of the Army Aviation Units. Their heroic and timely action in the most extreme flying conditions led to the successful evacuation of 27 persons, said ADG PI.

The Indian Army remains committed to providing all necessary assistance and support to ensure the safety of all citizens during this time of crisis, with the motto 'Service Before Self'.

Also Read | 'Hindu Rashtra Ghoshit Nahi Karna Hai, Wo Hai': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Asserts No Need To Formally Declare Bharat As Hindu Nation (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, relief efforts continue in the flood-hit areas of Pathankot. Relief materials are being delivered to affected residents via Chinook helicopters as part of an ongoing joint operation by the Indian Air Force and Punjab Police in the flood-affected areas of Pathankot.

Additionally, a detailed report on the situation will be submitted to the Police Command and Control Centre in Pathankot.

Earlier today, the Indian Army deployed its all-terrain vehicle, ATOR N1200 Specialist Mobility Vehicle (SMV) for the rescue of people in the flood-affected areas of Punjab's Amritsar district on Thursday, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The ATOR N1200 SMV was recently inducted into the Indian Army's fleet. It is a multi-terrain vehicle that can float and travel seamlessly over various terrains, be it water, snow, ice, marshes, dunes and rocky areas.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army Aviation conducted a daring rescue operation near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab's Pathankot district, saving 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians who were stranded due to rising floodwaters.

According to the Indian Army, helicopters were launched at 6 AM on Wednesday to carry out the rescue despite challenging weather conditions. The team successfully evacuated all stranded individuals, bringing them to safety.

"In a swift and daring operation, the Indian Army Aviation evacuated 22 CRPF personnel along with three civilians who had been stranded near Madhopur Headworks (Punjab) since yesterday. At 6 AM today, Army Aviation helicopters were launched to carry out the rescue despite challenging conditions. All stranded individuals were safely evacuated and brought to safety: Indian Army," said an official.

Shortly after the evacuation, the building where the personnel had been sheltering collapsed, underscoring the timeliness and precision of the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has deployed its entire cabinet to the worst-hit districts to lead rescue and relief operations on the ground to tackle the flood crisis. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)