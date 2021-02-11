Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 11 (ANI): Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary, on Thursday, urged the National Women Commission (NCW) to immediate intervene for releasing Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan from the state of Punjab, whose medical examination conducted after her arrest revealed injuries on her body and private parts.

Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana.

"Manohar Lal Khattar led-BJP government in Haryana has been trying to annihilate farmers' agitation from day one. Under its threatening theatrics, and at the behest of the Union government, the Haryana government forcibly picked up Nodeep Kaur and other labourers, who were peacefully protesting," Chaudhary said in an official release.

"Kaur has been charged under section 307 (attempt to murder) and extortion, which is not acceptable at all," she added.

Chaudhary appealed to the NCW that the Punjab government, through Punjab State Women's Commission, will lend legal assistance to Nodeep Kaur and the Haryana government should be directed to arrange a meeting of the Punjab State Women's Commission's delegation with the labour rights activist.

She said, the allegations of outraging the modesty of Punjabi trade unionist Nodeep Kaur in police custody as per her family members and not even granting bail after four weeks, is a horrifying moment for the entire womanhood. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)