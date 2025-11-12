Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 12 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police has apprehended an active member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang and seized sophisticated weapons from their possession, said the Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, on Wednesday.

The apprehended accused has been identified as Gurlove Singh alias Love Randhawa, a resident of Batala in Punjab. The officials have recovered two pistols along with three magazines and 16 live cartridges from his possession.

In a post on X, DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with @BatalaPolice, apprehends an active member of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Gang -- Gurlove Singh @ Love Randhawa, resident of #Batala, and recovers sophisticated weapons (Two pistols along with 3 magazines & 16 live cartridges)."

According to the initial investigation, the arrested accused was acting on the directions of his foreign-handler Amrit Dalam and has a criminal background with involvement in cases related to the Arms Act, theft, and house-breaking.

An FIR has been registered in the case at Civil Line police station in Batala.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, in a breakthrough against arms trafficking, the Punjab Police dismantled a cross-border weapon smuggling network and arrested two key accused, who were allegedly operating under the directions of Pakistani handlers.

The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gori, and Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vicky.

In a post on X, the police said that they recovered six Glock 9mm pistols, four magazines, and four live cartridges from their possession. (ANI)

