Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 31 (ANI): The Counter Intelligence (CI) Pathankot, CI Ludhiana and State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar jointly busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module with the arrest of two operatives, foiling major disruptive activities in the state with the arrest of two operatives, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

According to a release, the accused have been identified as Sarwan Kumar, a resident of village Malhian in Gurdaspur, and Balwinder Singh, a resident of Jakkriya in Gurdaspur. During the search, police teams have recovered one Argentine hand grenade and one .30 bore Star Mark pistol, along with three live cartridges, from their possession.

The development came in less than a week after CI Pathankot had averted a target killing by busting a module of the same network with the four members, including two juveniles, and recovered two .30 bore star mark pistols from their possession, the release added.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that preliminary investigations have revealed that the arrested accused persons were acting under the direction of their foreign-based handlers, who Babbar Khalsa International backs. The arrested accused were introduced to these handlers by an intermediary, he said.

The DGP stated that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law. Efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the other members associated with this network, he said.

Sharing more details, AIG CI Pathankot Sukhminder Singh Mann stated that the arrested accused were tasked with conducting a reconnaissance of various security establishments. To execute the assignment, they were provided with explosives and funds. Arrested accused persons were communicating with their handlers using encrypted apps and virtual phone numbers, he said.

The AIG stated that further investigations are being conducted to uncover the entire BKI-backed network and investigate previous crimes committed by the arrested individuals.

In this regard, a case has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act, section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station SSOC Amritsar, added the release. (ANI)

