Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, the Punjab Police on Monday advised people to remain alert of a malware allegedly being spread by Pakistan-based hackers, saying it could be used to steal personal and banking information.

The police advised people against clicking on unknown links or messages.

"A dangerous malware named 'Dance of the Hillary' is being spread by Pakistan-based hackers, targeting Indian users via WhatsApp, Facebook and email," the Punjab Police said in a post on X.

A malware is a malicious software specifically designed to disrupt, damage or gain access to a computer system.

The "Dance of Hillary" malware can steal banking information, passwords and personal data and may even allow remote control of devices, the police said. "Do not click unknown links or messages from strangers. Stay alert, stay secure."

The police also advised against downloading files shared by unknown users.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to halt military actions after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

