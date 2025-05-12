New Delhi, May 12: The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit on Monday debunked claims that Pakista destroyed Indian air bases, stating that such reports as "misleading and false." In a recent media briefing, Pakistan's Directo r General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) cited an Indian news channel, alleging damage to an Indian airbase. However, the PIB revealed that the video had been deliberately edited to mislead viewers.

"Pakistani military in its briefing has shown a video clip aired on @IndiaTV News Channel, implying that Indian channels have admitted to destruction of Indian airbases. This is an attempt by #Pakistan to mislead its own people by editing and cleverly stitching multiple chunks of a larger video. The actual story in the full video says that the attacks were all intercepted, and it shows footage of a Pakistani missile that was shot down," PIB stated in a post on X. 'Fake News': PIB Fact Check Debunks Reports of Artillery Exchange Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir After India-Pakistan Ceasefire.

Additionally, PIB's fact-check unit has also dismissed rumours of an artillery exchange along the Line of Control (LoC), calling them baseless. "These claims are false. Rumours are being spread to create panic!" PIB clarified in another X post. Meanwhile, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed. On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon. However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar. Heavy Explosions Reported in Udhampur Amid India-Pakistan Tensions? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Udhampur. A blackout was also enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Barmer in Rajasthan. At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India takes "very serious note of these violations". India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)