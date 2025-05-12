Bhopal, May 12: An out-of-control school bus hit at least half a dozen vehicles, including a car at a traffic signal in the busy Bhanganga Square in Bhopal on Monday, leaving a female doctor riding a scooter dead and injuring six others, police said. Fortunately, the bus was not carrying students at the time of the accident, otherwise, the tragedy could have been bigger. A biker and a pillion rider, identified as Raees and Firoz, sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the state-run Hamidia Hospital. They were subsequently shifted to a private hospital for advanced treatment, police said. Bhopal Bus Accident: 1 Dead After Speeding School Bus Rams Into Vehicles at Traffic Signal, Video Surfaces.

More than a dozen vehicles were waiting at the Bhanganga Square traffic signal in Roshanpur area in the afternoon when a school bus hurtled down a slope road and hit them from behind, eyewitnesses said. They claimed the bus driver shouted "move, move" to alert the people in vehicles, apparently suggesting brake failure. After ramming vehicles, the bus moved forward a short distance and came to a halt at an upward road curve, they added. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 5 Killed in 2 Separate Road Accidents.

Bus Crashes into Vehicles at Bhopal Traffic Signal

#WATCH | Speeding School Bus Hits At Least 6-7 Vehicles Waiting At A Signal In Bhopal; Doctor Lost Life, 6 Others Critical#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/blcKUNFieL — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 12, 2025

The driver fled the spot after the accident, TT Nagar area police inspector Sudhir Arjariya told PTI. "A hunt is launched to arrest the driver of the empty school bus," Arjariya said, adding that the cause of the accident will be identified after nabbing the driver and conducting a mechanical examination of the vehicle. Police said the injured persons were rushed to Hamidia Hospital. The deceased scooterist was identified as Ayesha Khan, a BAMS intern at the District Hospital. She was returning home from the hospital when the tragedy struck.