Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Punjab recorded 304 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the state's tally to 1,69,033 while six more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,445, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,933 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 84 were reported from Mohali, 36 from Patiala and 34 from Jalandhar, among other districts.

A total of 312 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection the previous day, taking the total number of cured persons to 1,60,655, the bulletin stated.

Eight critical patients are on ventilator support while 104 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, a total of 41,01,234 samples have been collected for testing, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)