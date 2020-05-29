India News | Punjab Reports Total 2,197 Coronavirus Cases

Chandigarh [India], May 29 (ANI): A total of 2,197 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Punjab and death toll due to the virus is 42, Punjab Health Department said on Friday.

It said that of the total cases, 1,949 people have been recovered while there are 206 active cases.

India total count of coronavirus cases was 1,65,799 on Friday. (ANI)

