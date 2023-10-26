Rupnagar (Punjab), Oct 26 (PTI) The last rites of the aspiring teacher who committed suicide a few days ago were performed here on Thursday and the district administration assured her family of a job to her five-year-old daughter when she is old enough.

Balwinder Kaur (35) allegedly committed suicide on October 21 by jumping into a canal in Rupnagar. She had blamed state Education Minister Harjot Bains in a purported suicide note for taking the extreme step.

Kaur's family had refused a post-mortem examination and cremation of the body till a case was registered against the minister.

The district administration on Thursday assured Kaur's family members that a job would be provided to her daughter at the appropriate time and as per her educational qualification.

A post-mortem examination was conducted by a medical board at the Civil Hospital here after the family gave consent. A heavy police force was deployed at the hospital.

Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni were also present at the medical facility.

The body was later handed over to her family for the last rites. The cremation took place in her native village.

Meanwhile, members of the 1,158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front alleged that police pressured the family to reach a settlement.

In her purported suicide note, which was circulated on social media, Kaur mentioned that she had received the appointment letter as an assistant professor in December 2021.

She was among the candidates who applied for 1,158 posts of assistant professors and librarians in the state colleges in 2021 during the Congress regime.

Against these posts, some candidates were given appointment letters. However, after the recruitment criteria were challenged in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in August 2022, the entire selection process was quashed.

