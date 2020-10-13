Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) The Punjab government said on Monday that a decision had been taken to reopen schools and coaching institutions from October 15 in a graded manner.

Students of only classes 9-12 are permitted to attend schools with parental consent and without making attendance compulsory, according to a statement.

However, online classes shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and be encouraged.

The schools, which are being allowed to open after October 15, will have to mandatorily follow the standard operating procedures, to be issued by the School Education Department.

Higher educational institutions only for research scholars and post-graduate students in science and technology streams laboratory work are also permitted to open after October 15, it said.

