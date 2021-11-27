Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Punjab reported 24 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 6,03,190, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 16,563 as no new Covid-related fatality was reported in the state.

Among fresh cases, Pathankot reported nine, followed by three each in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

The number of active cases dropped to 313 from 335 on Friday.

Thirty-nine more people recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 5,86,284, the bulletin said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 65,443.

No coronavirus-linked death was reported in the city in the past 24 hours. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city now stands at 52 while the number of recoveries has reached 64,571.

