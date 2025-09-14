Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): Punjab State Legal Services Authority organised the 3rd National Lok Adalat on Saturday throughout the state and settled a total of 4.50 lakh cases.

According to a release from the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, disclosing this, Member Secretary Navjot Kaur said that "This mega event was organised under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority, to deliver speedy and amicable resolution of disputes to ensure access to justice for all, in line with Article 39-A of the Constitution of India."

In line with its objective of delivering accessible justice to all, the Lok Adalat saw active participation from both litigants and legal professionals. Various types of cases, including civil, matrimonial, property, motor vehicle accidents, and other related matters, were resolved through conciliation and settlements, reducing the burden on the judiciary and providing relief to the parties involved.

In this Lok Adalat, a total of 447 Lok Adalat benches were constituted in all the Districts and Sub-divisions, in which a total of 5.18 lakh cases were taken up. Out of which, a total of 4.50 lakh cases have been settled.

According to the release, in this Lok Adalat, thousands of litigants across the State of Punjab had their disputes resolved. Several long-pending matters were amicably resolved, resulting in the decongestion of court dockets. The Courts witnessed an overwhelming response from Banking Institutions, Insurance Companies, Government Departments and the General Public.

In this National Lok Adalat, the DLSA, Fazilka, has settled a 12-year-old case of cheating and fraud involving a payment of Rs 15,50,000/-. Special efforts were put in the Lok Adalat for the interest of both parties, and ultimately, an amicable settlement has been reached between the parties through this Lok Adalat.

In one of the 8-year-old cases, the District Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar, has decided the matter, which was preferred by a decree holder, namely Sheela, claiming the award amount, which was passed on Saturday.

The matter has been compromised between the parties, and the amount has been released in favour of the decree holder. Finally, a long-pending litigation has come to an end. Apart from this, other districts have also decided the long-pending matters in this National Lok Adalat.

On this occasion, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, praised that despite the recent floods in the State, the Judicial Officers, District Legal Services Authorities, and the volunteers across the State of Punjab have put in stupendous efforts to make this mega event successful.

According to the release, Punjab State Legal Services Authority also expressed its deep gratitude to the Hon'ble High Court of Punjab and Haryana, all District Legal Services Authorities, the judiciary of the State, Bar Members, Police Authorities and Civil Administration for their support and cooperation. (ANI)

