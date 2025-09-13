New Delhi, September 13: Workplaces often preach that ambition is rewarded - promotions, awards, and prestigious titles are presented as proof that hard work pays off. But the reality for many high performers is starkly different. Instead of applause, they face quiet hostility: colleagues downplay achievements, withhold support, or even freeze them out.

This phenomenon has a name: Tall Poppy Syndrome - the cultural habit of cutting down those who “grow taller” than others. Once a phrase popularised in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s, it is now a well-documented global workplace issue. India Ranks Highest in Great Places To Work in Asia, Country’s 48 out of Top 100 Organisations Lead in Workplace Culture and Employee Experience: Report.

What Is Tall Poppy Syndrome?

The international Tallest Poppy Report, led by Dr. Rumeet Billan with Women of Influence+, surveyed more than 4,700 professionals from 103 countries. A striking 86.8% said they had faced hostility or penalties for their success at some point in their careers. Respondents described being undermined, excluded from projects, and even denied promotions for being “too ambitious.” One woman shared, “My achievements and hard work made everyone else look bad.” SC on Work Environment: Senior’s Admonition at Workplace Not Criminal Offence, Says Supreme Court.

The damage goes beyond bruised egos. The report found that 73.8% suffered mental health struggles, and 66.2% experienced reduced confidence. Many admitted to hiding achievements, avoiding visibility, or withdrawing from opportunities — defensive strategies that blunt innovation and growth.

Why the Backlash Happens

Jealousy (77.5%), sexism (74%), and insecurity (72.7%) emerged as the leading drivers. Toxic cultures and entrenched power dynamics deepen the problem. Respondents described bosses joking about being “replaced,” or the persistence of a “boys’ club” mentality resisting women in leadership.

The Cost to Organisations

When ambition is punished, organisations lose more than talent — they lose productivity, creativity, and trust. 75% of respondents said being “cut down” directly hurt their productivity, while half admitted they left jobs over it.

The report calls for systemic change: awareness campaigns, fair policies, leadership accountability, and cultures that celebrate rather than punish ambition. Recognition, the study notes, fuels trust and resilience. Success should never be treated as a liability — and until workplaces commit to change, they risk driving away the very talent they claim to prize.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2025 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).