Chandigarh [India], April 2 (ANI): The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested two persons for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2,50,000 by posing themselves as vigilance bureau officials.

An official spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said on Monday that the arrested persons have been identified as Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma, a resident of village Daroli, in Patiala district and Sahil Goyal of Patiala. They have been booked on an online complaint lodged by Jagseer Singh, a resident of village Arnetu, Patiala district, on the Chief Minister's anti-corruption action line.

The spokesperson said that the complainant has alleged in his complaint that both the accused had taken bribe of Rs 2,50,000 in the name of vigilance officials from him to help in an ongoing enquiry with allegations of embezzlement in village development works against his mother.

During the enquiry, the allegations levelled in the complaint were found to be correct and true. Subsequently, a case FIR No. 16 dated March 28, 2024, under Section 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at police station VB Range Patiala.

Further investigation into this case was under progress, the official said. (ANI)

