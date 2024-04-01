Taipei, April 1: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said it detected seven Chinese naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am on Sunday and 6 am on Monday (local time). Following China's action, Taiwan deployed naval ships and coastal missile systems to monitor the People's Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), Taiwan News reported.

In a post on X, the Taiwan Ministry of National Defence stated, "7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond." Taiwan Detects Five Chinese Military Vessels, Two Aircraft Around Nation.

In March, Taiwan detected Chinese military aircraft 359 times and naval vessels 211 times. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan, according to Taiwan News report. Gray zone are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

On March 31, Taiwan tracked six Chinese naval vessels and four military aircraft around the nation amid escalating cross-strait tensions on Sunday, Taiwan News reported. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that the Chinese vessels and aircraft were tracked between 6 am (local time) on Saturday and 6 am (local time) on Sunday. Beijing Will Reunify Taiwan With China, Xi Jinping Warns Joe Biden During Summit in San Francisco.

"4 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence posted on X.

Last week, Taiwan Air Force Command announced that it carried out an integrated air defence exercise to enhance the overall effectiveness of defence operations, Taiwan News reported.

The Taiwan Air Force Command said it would continue to enhance training intensity considering the frequent intrusions by Chinese military aircraft and vessels into Taiwan's air defence identification zone and nearby water.

It further stated that these efforts are made to fulfil regional security and defence operation needs, safeguard airspace and protect the homeland.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)