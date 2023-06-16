Faridkot (Punjab) [India], June 16 (ANI): Two persons were killed in a road accident near Sadiq Road in Faridkot after their motorcycle collided with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurditt Singh Sekhon's pilot car on Friday, police said.

Police station in-charge Amarinder Singh said, "A pilot car collided with a motorcycle in which two persons died."

According to the villagers, the vehicle driver is absconding after the accident.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

