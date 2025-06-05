Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 5 (ANI): Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) SAS Nagar has arrested a YouTube influencer for spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday, Information And Public Relations Department, Punjab said in an official statement.

The arrested accused, identified as Jasbir Singh alias Jaan Mahal (41), a resident of Village Mahlan in Rupnagar, has been operating a YouTube channel "JaanMahal Video" with over 11 lakh subscribers, ostensibly posting travel and cooking vlogs.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that accused Jasbir Singh has been found associated with Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO) Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network. He also maintained close contact with Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra-- arrested for spying by Haryana Police, and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission official, as per the statement.

He said that investigations have revealed that Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on Danish's invitation, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers. The accused has also travelled to Pakistan on three occasions including in 2020, 2021 and 2024, and came into direct contact with ISI officers, who subsequently cultivated and recruited him to carry out espionage activities within India, he added.

The DGP said that after Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, accused Jasbir had attempted to erase all traces of his communications with these PIOs to avoid detection. Further investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators, he added.

Sharing operation details, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) SSOC SAS Nagar Ravjot Grewal said that police teams have received reliable input about Jasbir Singh alias Jaan Mahal in touch with many Pakistan based entities including agents of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI and has been providing sensitive information about movement of Indian Army and other inside activities of the country to Pakistan. Acting swiftly, teams of SSOC SAS Nagar has launched an intel-based operation and arrested suspect and recovered his mobile device, she said.

She said that around 150 Pakistan contacts has been retrieved from the initial mobile phone forensics of the arrested those included mobile numbers of Pakistan ISI agents, Pakistan High commission officials and other Pak based entities,as per the statement.

In a bid to cover his tracks, the accused had deleted crucial digital evidence, including chats, contact records, and documents exchanged with Pakistani intelligence handlers from his mobile phone, said the AIG, while adding that technical recovery and forensic examination are underway to retrieve deleted data and information leaked through him.

She said that investigations have revealed that accused Jasbir used this platform as a cover to share sensitive information about Indian Army movements and activities with Pakistani handlers.

The AIG said that accused Jasbir had got introduced with Jyoti Malhotra through Pakistan embassy officials at an event hosted by Pakistan embassy in 2024. Both Jasbir and Jyoti also visited Pakistan together. Further investigation is in progress to identify potential accomplices, digital communication trails, and foreign linkages, she added.

Meanwhile, a case 5 dated 03/06/2025 has been registered under sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official secret Act at Police Station SSOC SAS Nagar. (ANI)

