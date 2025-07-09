Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 9 (ANI): In a landmark event celebrating the vision and philosophy of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Punjabi edition of the book Kejriwal Model was officially launched today in Mohali. The event was graced by AAP's National Convenor and Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and former Delhi Deputy CM & AAP Punjab In-Charge Manish Sisodia, a release said on Tuesday.

According to the release, the book has been authored by AAP leader Jasmine Shah and published by Unistar Books. Present at the event were publishers Harish Jain and Rohit Jain. The proceedings were conducted by AAP's General Secretary, Deepak Bali.

Speaking at the event, Jasmine Shah explained his motivation behind documenting the "Kejriwal Model," a governance framework that, he said, transformed the way politics and administration are practiced in India. "I witnessed a unique model taking shape -- one that focuses on world-class government schools, schools of excellence, free and quality healthcare, 24x7 free electricity, and a corruption-free environment," Shah said.

He highlighted how this model demonstrates the impact of educated and honest leadership on governance.

Shah contrasted the Kejriwal Model with the Modi/Gujarat Model, stating that while the Kejriwal Model revolves around public welfare - education, health, transport, and environment, the Gujarat Model has largely benefitted a handful of corporates, with Rs 16 lakh crore in loans waived for big businesses and a consistent decline in the education budget.

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lauded Jasmine Shah for his book and its Punjabi edition and described Kejriwal as both a close friend and his political mentor. "For me, the Kejriwal Model means politics and governance for the aam aadmi," he said.

Sisodia pointed out that between 2015 and 2022, over 23 crore people applied for government jobs in India, but only 7.22 lakh got them. "This context shows why this book is important," he remarked, adding that Arvind Kejriwal is translating the ideals of Gandhi, Lohia, and Bhagat Singh into reality.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal detailed the journey from launching an anti-corruption NGO named "Parivartan" in 2000, through the Anna Hazare movement, to forming a political party against all odds. "On 26 November 2012, we applied to register AAP. Everyone from the media to intellectuals said we'd lose our deposits in every seat. But in December 2013, we won 28 seats in Delhi," Kejriwal recalled.

The AAP leader emphasised that the "Kejriwal Model" wasn't built in boardrooms, but from experiences gained while living and working in Delhi's slums for a decade. "We saw firsthand how bad the condition of government schools, hospitals, and electricity was," he said.

Kejriwal shared how his early activism, including a hunger strike and reconnecting electricity poles, stemmed from the outrage at unaffordable bills and poor services. "We entered government with a simple aim, to ensure every family gets 200 units of free electricity and 20,000 litres of free water. Governance should guarantee basic needs."

Kejriwal underscored that this model can only run on honesty. "If a government is corrupt, if its ministers are looting, this model will collapse," he said, stating that AAP has proven this in Punjab too. "Previous governments claimed the treasury was empty. But we fixed schools and hospitals and gave free electricity because we curbed corruption and saved public money."

He criticised the BJP-led Delhi administration, stating that after AAP left office, services collapsed: "Mohalla Clinics are being shut down, free medicines and tests discontinued, roads are broken, and 6-hour power cuts are back."

He also questioned the motives of BJP leaders: "They're not here to serve but to profit. We were obstructed every step of the way, yet we delivered. I should get a Nobel Prize in administration for working despite LG's constant interference."

Kejriwal reiterated that he has no obsession with winning every election. "My goal was to create a model and change the mindset, to prove that public schools, hospitals, electricity, and water can be fixed with the right intent."

Calling out other parties, he added, "They once promoted privatisation, but now promise 200 units of free electricity too. We've changed the national political narrative."

Kejriwal concluded by saying he is willing to help other states fix their governance, even offering to send Manish Sisodia to train their teams. "We don't need to contest elections there, but we are ready to help. Sadly, they don't want to work."

He hinted that Jasmine Shah may soon write a new book on the "Punjab Model" if work continues at the current pace.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann praised Arvind Kejriwal for removing the language of hate, caste, and religion from Indian politics and replacing it with the language of development.

Congratulating Jasmine Shah for publishing Kejriwal Model in Punjabi, Mann said, "At such a young age, you have already launched a book in three languages, that is commendable."

The CM recalled his passion for reading and said books leave a lasting impact. "Every book tells a story, and every writer has a story. I also wish to write a book someday," he said, joking that just as politics didn't initially work out for him but eventually did, perhaps writing will too.

Mann highlighted that people were earlier unaware of what governments could do for them. "We were only told about sewer lines and cremation grounds. Now, thanks to Kejriwal Model, people know that governments can give good education, jobs, and healthcare."

Criticising the BJP's central leadership, Mann said, "Our youth face an age limit of 37 for jobs, but politicians have no age limit. And while Modi ji has not held a single live press conference in 11 years, I meet journalists daily and take all questions."

He took a dig at Modi's reliance on teleprompters and said, "We speak from the heart, not from a screen. We are made from the soil of truth." Mann concluded with a message of inclusive development: "When everyone progresses, society/country progresses."

Among the prominent figures attending were Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Dr. Balbir Singh, Dr. Raj Kumar, and several MLAs and MPs, including Ashok Parashar Pappi, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Dr. Jeevanjyot Kaur, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, and others.

Institutional heads, including Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Barsat, Punjab Agriculture Commission Chairman Dr. Sukhpal Singh, and Language Department Director Jaswant Singh Zafar, were also in attendance, it added. (ANI)

