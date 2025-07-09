Hyderabad, July 9: At least 15 people were hospitalized after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy at a shop in Hyderabad's Kukatpally, stated an excise official. Out of the 15 hospitalized on Tuesday, one person is said to be in critical condition. The others are undergoing treatment at Hyderabad's Ramdev hospital. Uttar Pradesh Food Poisoning: One Dies, 70 Fall Ill After Consuming ‘Sharbat’ and Biryani During Muharram Procession in Saharanpur.

"A total of 15 people were hospitalized after consuming toddy at a shop in Kukatpally. They were shifted to Ramdev Hospital for treatment, where one person is in serious condition, and the others are undergoing treatment," stated the excise official. Further investigation on the matter is being carried out.

