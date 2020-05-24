India News | Punjab's Doubling Rate in COVID-19 Cases is 98 Days: Capt Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said the doubling rate is at 98 days in Punjab and less number of cases has been reported in the state in comparison to others.

"Punjab has shown tremendous improvement, thanks to efforts of all Punjabis & our #CoronaWarriors. Our doubling rate is at 98 days & we have far less cases as compared to rest of India. Our testing capacity has also been ramped up. But we cannot let our guard down. #MissionFateh," Singh tweeted.

15 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 2060. There are 122 active cases in the state now as per the Department of Information and Public Relations, Punjab. (ANI)

