Eid 2020: Nitish Kumar Extends Greetings on Eve of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Says Celebrate Festival at Home

Nitish Kumar | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Patna, May 24: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended greetings to people of the state and the country on the eve of Eid-Ul-Fitr that will be celebrated on Monday. Kumar said India is a great nation where mutual respect among people of different faiths is exemplary, according to an official statement.

"People observe roza in the holy month of Ramzan. I extend greetings to all the people especially Muslim brothers and sisters on Eid. Eid symbolises brotherhood, love, peace and communal harmony. We all should strive hard to take the society, state and the nation forward, he said on Sunday.

The chief minister said that people share happiness by participating in each other's festivals and they respect each other's religion which strengthens the state and the country and helps in maintaining unity and integrity even at times of adverse situations.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, people need to remain alert and vigilant, Kumar said, adding that social distancing is the best way of protection from getting the infection.

You should worship in your house. We will be successful in overcoming the pandemic with your cooperation," he said.

