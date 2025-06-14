Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Ruling AAP and main opposition Congress here on Saturday strongly opposed the idea of holding simultaneous elections in the country, with state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema describing it as a direct assault on the fundamental structure and spirit of the Constitution.

In a meeting here with the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on 'One Nation, One Election,' Punjab Congress leaders also put up a strong case against the idea.

After attending the meeting, Cheema said that he, along with AAP's state president Aman Arora, completely rejected the move.

"This proposal by the BJP-led Union Government is a hidden agenda designed to destroy the federal structure of the nation as enshrined in the Constitution of India, meticulously architected by Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar," Cheema said.

Referring to the amendments in the proposed Bill, Cheema said that the suggested amendments would render the tenures of state assemblies subject to the discretion of the Union Government, "an alarming overreach incompatible with the federal framework enshrined in the Constitution".

He claimed that this bill will further encourage the misuse of Article 356 and 360 by the Union government.

"The One Nation, One Election bill proposed by the BJP is a calculated move to eliminate regional parties that represent diverse cultures, languages, and regions and serve as the backbone of Indian democracy," he claimed.

Meanwhile, a Punjab Congress delegation of party leaders, consisting of state unit president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Punjab Assembly Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, presented the party's case before the Committee, which is on a four-day visit here.

After the meeting, Warring said, the party leaders told the committee that the ONOP idea goes against the basic concept of federalism that has been guaranteed by the Constitution. Besides, he added, it also goes against the basic structure of the Constitution.

Maintaining that parliamentary and assembly elections are held on different issues, Warring remarked, "The idea of imposing simultaneous elections to the parliament and the state assemblies will mean imposing dictatorship by default."

The holding of simultaneous elections would require the dissolution of several legislative assemblies, which are still halfway (or less) through their terms. This would be a betrayal of the electorate in those states, he added.

He also took on the argument — the repetitive imposition of model code of conduct hurts welfare schemes — cited in favour of ONOP and said that pre-existing schemes and projects continue during elections and in any case, the Election Commission can always approve any disbursements of such schemes.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urged the JPC to recommend the dissolution of Article 356, which it said was an impediment to holding simultaneous elections in the country.

According to a SAD statement, "The party delegation also opposed the insertion of article 82 A clause 5, which empowered the ECI to defer elections of legislative assemblies".

"This can be misused against opposition parties anytime," it asserted.

