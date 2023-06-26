Puri, Jun 26 (PTI) Puri police is winning the hearts of the elderly and specially abled devotees by helping them get a glimpse of the deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balbhadra and Lady Subhadra - with the help of trained volunteers.

Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said following his regular interactions with the public, he came to know that many elderly, downtrodden and specially abled people, who were keen to have a darshan of the deities, are unable to visit Sri Mandir (Jagannath Temple) or Gundicha Temple, because of age-related ailments.

“We facilitated the darshan of at least 300 elderly and specially abled devotees, aged between 70-100 years, till date,” Singh said.

“We engaged Yuva Shakti volunteers to help the elderly and specially abled persons get a smooth darshan. Our personnel, who are posted at Gundicha Temple, are also helping them,” added Singh.

The Yuva Shakti programme was launched by Singh on May 4 ahead of the Rath Yatra. “They were properly trained and sensitised by us on behavioural aspects and crowd control,” he said.

In a bid to inculcate a sense of discipline and team work among the volunteers, a carrom tournament with police was also organised.

“I had never imagined that I could make the darshan, thanks to Puri Police for making it possible,” said 80-year-old Sarangadhar Sarangi.

“I want to thank Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Puri Police for their efforts,” said 100-year-old Jhumpi Prusty.

“My sons are away. Without the volunteers, it wouldn't have been possible for me to visit Sri Mandir. I would also like to thank the Odisha CM for such an inititative,” 90-year-old Basant Kumar Das said.

Disabled rights activist Jitendra Biswal also praised Puri Police for its initiative.

About 12 lakh devotees had flocked to the Grand Road outside Shree Jagannath Temple on June 20 to witness the annual ride of the deities in their chariots to Gundicha Temple, which is their birthplace.

