New Delhi, June 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its charge sheet filed against Lawrence Bishnoi and others has mentioned that the growth of Bishnoi and his terror syndicate has tremendous similarities with the rise of Dawood Ibrahim. The NIA has alleged in the charge sheet that most of the crimes were committed by his gang members in exchange for a ticket to Canada. The NIA stated that Dawood, who runs D Company, was once a small-time goon but later rose to become an underworld don.

"On similar lines, Lawrence Bishnoi, who runs an organised terror syndicate in North India, started as a petty criminal and created his own gang known as the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the following years, he further expanded his gang with the help of Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu, Vikramjit Singh alias Vikram Brar, Kala Jatheri, and Kala Rana," read the chargesheet. Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi Is Mastermind, Say Delhi Police.

The NIA stated that Lawrence Bishnoi currently has a vast network of over 700 associates/members who generated crores of rupees by the year 2020. The NIA has mentioned that Bishnoi is one of the masterminds behind the gruesome murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosweala and other killings.

"Bishnoi, like Dawood Ibrahim, has become a notorious gangster who has started assisting terrorist organisations within a period of 10 years of his criminal activities. His terror syndicate has consistently aimed to destabilize law and order in North India through targeted killings, extortion, and attempted murders," the charge sheet reads. The NIA stated in the charge sheet that all the members of the gang operated under the directions of Bishnoi and Goldy Brar to execute terror activities. The NIA stated in the charge sheet that all the members of the gang operated under the directions of Bishnoi and Goldy Brar to execute terror activities. Extortion Racket Linked to Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Busted by Punjab Police; Three Operatives Arrested.

Bishnoi, the leader of the gang, assigns specific roles to all members of the gang for any criminal activities. "Presently, these organised syndicates, active in North Indian states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, have indulged in organised crimes such as contract killings, shootouts, extortion, protection money rackets, gun-running, highway and bank robberies, and land grabbing.

"It is important to note that apart from money, clothes, and funds for their leisure and recreational activities, the leaders of these terror organised gangs force/lure new recruits to commit crimes in exchange for a ticket to Canada or the country they wish to live in," the NIA charge sheet read. Most of the core members of the gangs are behind bars, but some of them still operate gangs from inside the jails as well as through coalitions with other incarcerated gangsters. Salman Khan Among Top 10 Targets of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Reveals NIA Probe; Check List Here.

"Their operation from jails is so easy that during the planning and execution of the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, the accused were lodged in six different jails like Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in Tihar Jail, Manpreet alias Manna in Ferozepur Jail, Saraj Singh alias Mantoo in Special Jail, Bhatinda, Manmohan Singh alias Mohana in Mansa Jail.

However, all were in touch with Satwinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who, after discussing with the jailed associates, finally tasked the shooters to kill Sidhu Moosewala immediately after his security was downgraded," said the charge-sheet. The charge sheet was filed last week in NIA special court.

