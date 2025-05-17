Puri, May 17 (PTI) The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday appealed to devotees to show the highest respect to 'Mahaprasad', the sacred cooked offering to Lord Jagannath, and to refrain from consuming it while seated at dining tables.

The appeal follows reports and social media showing people eating the 'Mahaprasad' in a hotel in Puri while seated at tables and wearing shoes — an act the SJTA described as "against the age-old traditions of Sri Mandir."

Stating that Lord Jagannath's ‘Mahaprasad' is highly sacred and considered as "Anna Brahma" (rice soul), the SJTA said in accordance with tradition, devotees should consume the cooked ‘bhog' by sitting on the floor with gratitude.

"Mahaprasad holds immense religious significance and must be treated with the utmost reverence," the administration emphasised.

"Eating it on a dining table is considered disrespectful to the divine offering and contradicts the spiritual customs associated with it," they added.

In its advisory, the SJTA also called upon hotels, restaurants and eateries in Puri to discourage such practices and educate visitors on the proper way to consume the 'Mahaprasad'.

Establishments were urged to inform guests of its religious importance and the traditional manner of partaking in the sacred food.

The administration said the photo and video of some people taking the ‘Mahaprasad' while sitting on a dining table has hurt the religious sentiments of scores of devotees.

