Chandigarh, May 6 (PTI) A private assistant of a government doctor in Mansa district was arrested for allegedly asking for bribe for a medical procedure, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday said.

Rakha Singh, working as the private assistant of a doctor posted at the Mansa Civil Hospital, was arrested Friday for demanding a bribe of Rs 3,500 from a person, according to a government statement.

The complainant was Mansa resident Hardeep Singh, who alleged that Rakha had demanded the bribe for the surgery of his wife, the VB said.

The complainant recorded the conversation on his mobile phone and gave it to the bureau.

After an inquiry, the vigilance bureau arrested Rakha Singh and booked him under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

