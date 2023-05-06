Delhi, May 06: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced the AP SSC Results 2023 for a total of 6.5 lakh students on Saturday. Students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of BSE AP at results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Director of state examinations D Devananda Reddy informed that more than 6.5 lakh students wrote the 10th class examinations conducted in 3,349 centers across the state.

Board exams for the AP SSC (Class 10) began on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023. The exams were conducted in a single shift- from 9:30 am and ended at 12: 45 pm with the exception of two—first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory—which ended at 11:15 am and 11:30 am, respectively.

To access the Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10th marksheet, candidates need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit card.

Apart from the official website, AP SSC results can be checked via phone in two ways — First via SMS, and secondly, students can also refer to mobile-based applications including Kaizala Mobile App, APCM connects, AP Fiber TV, People’s First Mobile App, and DigiLocker website and mobile app.

AP SSC Result 2023: Steps to Check

Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Click on the ‘AP SSC Result 2023’ link on the homepage. Enter the hall ticket number and click on the get results button. The AP SSC 2023 result will get displayed. Take a printout for future reference.

Additionally, students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, they have to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300.

