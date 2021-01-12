Nagpur, Jan 12 (PTI) A woman deputy engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), Amravati and another employee of the department were caught while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor on Tuesday, the anti-corruption bureau said.

The Deputy Engineer had allegedly demanded the money for releasing a work order.

After the contractor approached the ACB, it laid a trap and caught a junior employee of PWD while accepting Rs 30,000 on the deputy engineer's behalf at PWD's Amravati office, the bureau said.

