New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) With the arrest of three people including a quack, the Delhi Police has claimed to solve a blind murder case of a 68-year-old man allegedly looted and killed, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused looted medical equipment from the office of the victim in the Sarai Rohilla area of north Delhi.

The three men, including a quack, were nabbed from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh along with the stolen items.

On February 1, the police received a call about a murder at a basement office in Sarai Rohilla. Upon arrival, the officers found Ranbir Singh, a resident of East Moti Bagh, lying on the floor.

"The crime scene was examined. Though no visible external injuries were found, the victim was declared dead at Hindu Rao Hospital. His son later reported that several valuable items, including an ultrasound machine and a laptop, were missing, leading the police to suspect robbery as the motive," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

Following an autopsy, a case was registered and further investigation was taken up. Teams analysed nearly 300 CCTV footage and traced the accused through their movements near the crime scene.

The registration number of the suspect vehicle, owned by one of the accused, was identified, and call detail records further confirmed their involvement, the police said.

According to the police, a raid was conducted in the Bhagra area in Muzaffarnagar, where all three accused were arrested. The stolen items, including the ultrasound machine, laptop, passbook and chequebook, were recovered.

"The investigation revealed that the mastermind, Md Parvez Alam (27), a quack running an illegal clinic in Muzaffarnagar, had planned the crime. He had earlier attempted to purchase an ultrasound machine from the victim but failed to close the deal. Desperate for the equipment, he conspired with two associates, Md Nasir (30) and Nikhil Kumar (19), both working as ward boys at different clinics," said the DCP.

On the day of the crime, the three visited the victim's office under the pretense of negotiation. They overpowered and strangled him before injecting a sedative.

"After ensuring that he was dead, they fled with the stolen items. Further investigations are ongoing to determine if the accused were involved in other criminal activities," he added.

