New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that Delhi has recorded a qualitative reduction in severe pollution days which came down to 6 in 2022 from 26 in 2016.

Notably, the environment minister conducted a joint review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with various departments regarding the Winter Action Plan on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi Police Detains PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti During Protest Over Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video).

The meeting was attended by representatives from departments such as the Environment Department, DPCC, Forest and Wildlife Department, Development Department, Delhi Cantonment Board, DDA, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Police, DTC, Revenue Department, DSIIDC, Education Department, PWD, Transport Department, NHAI, Delhi Jal Board, MCD, NDMC, and I and FC. The minister discussed the successful completion of 15 points of the Winter Action Plan with the officials from these departments.

After the meeting, Gopal Rai held a press conference today, sharing some important information related to the Winter Action Plan.

Also Read | E-Rupee To Be Piloted by Five More Banks in 9 More Cities Soon, Says RBI.

He said, "Pollution inside Delhi has always been present as a big challenge. Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Government is working on a war footing to combat air pollution."

"In this direction, like every year, this time also in the form of the Winter Action Plan, every effort was made to control the problem of pollution in the winter season. Specific steps were also taken based on the 15 focus points identified under the Winter Action Plan. As a result of which a continuous decline is being recorded in the level of pollution inside Delhi. The effect of working with the prominence of the government and various departments has been seen," the minister.

Gopal Rai further said, "This action plan has played an important role in Delhi's pollution control. Delhi's air quality is improving; it is the result of the continuous efforts of the people of Delhi."

"It has been stated in The Economic Survey. Between 2016 and 2022, the number of days has increased from 109 to 160 days in the good, satisfactory, and moderate categories and a decline has been also observed in the poor and very poor categories. In addition, between 2016 and 2022, the number of severe categories declined; from 26 in 2016, it reduced to 6 in 2022. A reduction of 77 per cent has been recorded," the minister said.

"The government's efforts, including the ban on petrol and diesel vehicles older than 15 years and 10 years, the promotion of e-vehicles, the suspension of construction projects because of rising pollution levels, the expansion of green areas, the ban on firecrackers, the ban on stubble burning, the creation of a green war room, and the use of PNG (clean fuel) in industrial units, have improved the air quality," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)