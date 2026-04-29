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Agency News Agency News India News | R Ashoka Demands Rs 10 Cr Per Constituency to Solve Karnataka's Drinking Water Crisis Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka on Tuesday urged the ruling Congress government to release Rs 10 crore as a grant for drinking water to every Assembly constituency.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): Karnataka Opposition leader R Ashoka on Tuesday urged the ruling Congress government to release Rs 10 crore as a grant for drinking water to every Assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference, the BJP leader demanded that the proposed funds be utilised for rejuvenating borewells and ensuring water supply through tankers. He further emphasised the need for immediate relief for livestock and called for the construction of 'goshalas' (cattle shelters) and the provision of fodder in the state.

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"The government has not released even a single paisa for drinking water. Salaries of employees have been cut in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. Karnataka, too, is showing signs of heading in the same direction. The government should release Rs 10 crore per Assembly constituency exclusively for drinking water. This money should be used for rejuvenating borewells and supplying water through tankers. Goshalas (cattle shelters) should be constructed immediately and fodder supplied to livestock. According to the Meteorological Department's report, rainfall will be deficient this year. If the government cannot do these things, then the ministers should just stay in Delhi. If they spend the remaining two years in Delhi, the state's development will be impossible," said Ashoka.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, termed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership as "worthless." Ashoka alleged that a power struggle has split the ruling party, pointing to the absence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during a crucial Cabinet meeting held to decide on internal reservation.

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"Congress leaders are defying their party high command and rushing to Delhi. This proves that Siddaramaiah's leadership is worthless. In the Cabinet meeting held to decide on internal reservation, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was absent. The fact that they held the meeting while he was in Delhi clearly shows that two factions have been created within Congress," added Ashoka.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka stated that the demand for water is growing louder across the state. Launching a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation, Ashoka remarked that the government is "dead" if ministers continue to prioritise trips to Delhi while people struggle for necessities.

"Drought is visible everywhere, and the cry for water is growing louder. Livestock are not getting water, and people have no drinking water. At such a critical time, if ministers go on trips to Delhi, it must be said that this is a "dead government" for the people," Ashoka remarked. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)