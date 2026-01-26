Patna (Bihar) [India], January 26 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday unfurled the National Flag at his official residence in Patna on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Afterwards, CM Nitish arrived at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna to participate in the Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 26, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, along with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, also participated in the celebrations at the venue.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Republic Day," CM Nitish posted on X.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 26, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Kartavya Path as India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, with the nation coming together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage.

The national capital has been placed on high alert on the occasion, with intensified security checks underway across the Delhi-NCR region.

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song 'Vande Mataram', the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.

The ceremony will commence at 10:30 am and run for approx. 90 minutes. It will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The arrival of President Murmu, the President of the European Council, and the President of the European Commission in the 'Traditional Buggy' will be escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)