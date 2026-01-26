New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Monday unfurled the national flag at the party headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Greeting the nation on the occasion, Nitin Nabin said that the day is marked by homage to the freedom fighters, the foresight of the framers of the Constitution, and the armed forces dedicated to the nation's security.

The BJP chief wrote on X, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the 77th Republic Day. Republic Day is a sacred occasion to pay homage to the immortal sacrifices of our freedom fighters, the foresight of the framers of the Constitution, and the indomitable courage of our armed forces dedicated to the nation's security."

"Under the esteemed leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India is steadily advancing on the path of development, good governance, and self-reliance, where the resolve for a 'Developed India' is emerging as the nation's foremost priority and a clear vision for the future," the X post read.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day, urging citizens to renew their commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat'.

In a post X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all countrymen on Republic Day. This national festival, symbolising India's pride and honour, should infuse new energy and enthusiasm, strengthening the resolve for Viksit Bharat."

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Today, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. As the Republic Day celebrations begin in the national capital on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial at the historical India Gate. (ANI)

