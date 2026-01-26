New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): As the 77th Republic Day Parade rolls down Kartavya Path in the national capital on Monday, on showcase will be the advanced LR-AShM, a Hypersonic Glide Missile capable of engaging static and moving targets and designed to carry various payloads for ranges up to 1,500 km.

This weapon system is designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy

"This hypersonic missile follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory with hypersonic speeds starting at Mach 10 and maintaining an average of Mach 5.0 with multiple skips. Enemy ground and ship-based radars cannot detect it during most of its trajectory," as per a statement.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM) is configured with a two-stage solid propulsion rocket motor system, and its successful development places India in the elite club of nations with hypersonic missile capability.

The LR-AShM is among the indigenous defence systems and is likely to become one of India's lethal strategic assets as the country's technological prowess and operational capability grow.

Also featuring in the Republic Day parade are BrahMos and Akash weapon systems and 'Suryastra', the rocket launcher system with deep-strike capabilities, which will be showcased for the first time.

Rolling past the saluting dais will be the two key pillars of India's air defence architecture, the Akash Weapon System and the ABHRA Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile System (MRSAM), forming a robust layered shield for the Indian Army. They have been described as reflecting "India's growing indigenous strength in air defence".

The Main Battle Tank Arjun and Bhishma T 90 tanks will be among the key military platforms that India showcased along the Kartavya Path.

The tracks of the backbone of mechanised operations of the BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle (ICV) will also roll down the Kartavya Path.

Armed with a 30-mm automatic cannon, 7.62-mm PKT machine gun, and Konkurs anti-tank guided missile, it is upgraded with thermal imaging sight kits capable of engaging targets up to 4 km at night.

The vehicle carries the motto "Pehla Hamesha Pehla" and showcases Asteria AT-15 Intelligence , Survillance and reconnaissance ISR drones, Canister-Launched Anti-Armour Loitering Munition (CALM) , and TASS for real-time battlefield awareness.

The NAMIS-II (Nag Missile Integrated System, Tracked), a third-generation, fire-and-forget, top-attack anti-tank guided missile system features a crew-less turret capable of firing four Nag missiles with an effective range of 5 km.

It is equipped with a state-of-the-art Integrated Fire Control System, including automatic target trackers and third-generation electro-optical day/night sighting systems. Its motto is "Satrah Mech - Har Maidan Fateh."

Artillery systems on display includes the DHANUSH 155 mm, 45-calibre towed artillery gun and the AMOGH Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) , demonstrating India's long-range precision strike capability. DHANUSH, manufactured in India, has a firing range beyond 40 km and a burst rate of one shell per 12 seconds.

The AMOGH, developed by DRDO with Kalyani Strategic Systems and Tata Advanced Systems, has a range exceeding 43 km, a burst rate of five rounds per minute, and full gun automation with night-firing capability.

High-mobility and reconnaissance vehicles included the High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle (HMRV) , feature battlefield surveillance radars, drones, and anti-drone guns. These vehicles support small teams in deep reconnaissance, special operations, and precision engagement using integrated anti-tank guided missiles and tethered drones.

Aerial platforms on display include the Advanced Light Helicopter DHRUV, performing reconnaissance, transport, casualty evacuation, and fire support across high-altitude, desert, maritime, and battlefield environments. Helicopters such as RUDRA, and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand will demonstrate precision strikes, reconnaissance, and close air support.

Unmanned ground systems such as NIGRAHA (Suppressor), Bhairav, BHUVIRAKSHA (Divine Protector), and Krishna showcased India's capabilities in autonomous operations, delivering machine-gun and grenade-launcher fire, evacuating casualties, providing logistics support, and conducting reconnaissance in hazardous areas.

Robotic mules and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) used by the Indian Army for logistics support will also be on display during the parade.

These systems are designed to transport supplies in difficult terrain, reduce the physical burden on soldiers and support operations in high-altitude and forward areas.

The Drone Shakti Lorry exhibited indigenous drone systems including Kharga Chakr, Shakti, Prahar, Navastra, Baaz, Sudarshan, Dhruva Prahar, and Adrushyam, along with the Counter-Drone System PRABAL , demonstrating operational readiness through artificial intelligence, robotics, additive manufacturing, and quantum computing.

The statement said, "Drone Shakti enables the fabrication and sustenance of drones in forward areas, significantly enhancing operational capabilities."

NAGASTRA, an indigenous loitering munition for deep precision strike was also displayed along with the All terrain Vehicles (ATVs).

The Akash Weapon System, an Short Range Surface-to-air missile (SR-SAM), is India's first indigenously developed surface-to-air missile system. Designed to counter a wide range of aerial threats, Akash has airspace surveillance up to 150 kilometres and an engagement range of 25 to 30 kilometres. "Akash, in conjunction with the S-400, effectively neutralises enemy aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial platforms," the statement said.

Inducted into both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, Akash was described as "a flagship Make in India success", significantly strengthening India's layered air defence and deterrence capability.

Alongside Akash is the MRSAM, also known as the Abhra Weapon System.

A medium-range air defence system, MRSAM protects critical assets and field forces against aircraft, helicopters, and subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles. With airspace surveillance up to 300 kilometres and an engagement range of up to 70 kilometres, the system adds "depth, resilience, and reach to India's air defence architecture".

India's long-range artillery capability will be showcased through the SURYASTRA Universal Rocket Launcher System. An indigenous multi-calibre rocket system, Suryastra is mounted on a highly mobile 6x6 BEML high-mobility vehicle and has been developed and manufactured by Nibe.

"This advanced rocket launcher is capable of delivering guided rockets with precision at ranges up to 300 kilometres," the statement said. A unique feature of Suryastra is its ability to integrate and fire multiple types of rockets of varying calibres from a single platform, providing "unmatched operational flexibility" to the Indian Artillery. Currently being inducted into service, it is expected to act as a force multiplier by enabling swift and decisive destruction of enemy combat potential at extended ranges.

Also on display will be the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile Weapon System. Often described as a formidable embodiment of India's strategic deterrence and technological excellence, BrahMos is a ramjet-powered supersonic cruise missile capable of speeds of up to Mach 2.8, making it among the fastest cruise missiles in the world.

"Supersonic velocity, pin-point precision, and extended strike range define its lethal capability," the statement said. A versatile, multi-platform and multi-mission weapon system, BrahMos has been inducted into all three Services of the Indian Defence Forces.

In the Indian Army, it is deployed on a Mobile Autonomous Launcher mounted on a high-mobility vehicle, carrying three ready-to-fire missiles.

India is moving closer to concluding a USD 450 million deal with Indonesia for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, after already exporting the system to the Philippines.

Advanced variants of the BrahMos missile are also under development to further enhance its range, precision and operational flexibility.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day and the first after Operation Sindoor, as the nation comes together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage. (ANI)

