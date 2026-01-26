Delhi, January 26: The Republic Day 2026 Celebrations are set to begin with unprecedented grandeur at Kartavya Path, marking India’s journey as a sovereign republic. The Republic Day 2026 Parade will be a historic spectacle, featuring for the first time a "Phased Battle Array" and the highly anticipated debut of the Bhairav Battalion, a specialised combat force designed for rapid response and drone-integrated warfare.

The Republic Day 2026 Celebrations officially kick off at 9:30 AM on Monday, January 26, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial. This will be followed by the National Flag unfurling and a 21-gun salute using indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns, a core part of the Republic Day 2026 Parade tradition. Viewers can watch the live streaming of these ceremonies on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) social media handles, ensuring that every citizen can witness the unfurling of the Tricolour in real-time. Republic Day 2026: How Is Republic Day Different From Independence Day.

Watch Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming

Republic Day Parade 2026: Key Details

Led by President Droupadi Murmu and joined by the Presidents of the European Council and Commission as Chief Guests, the event will symbolise India’s growing global stature and indigenous military "jointness" following the success of Operation Sindoor. The Republic Day 2026 Celebrations also place a significant spotlight on "Nari Shakti," with women officers leading several major contingents at Kartavya Path. Republic Day 2026: Is It 77th or 78th Republic Day? Here’s What You Should About Gantantra Diwas.

During the Republic Day 2026 Parade, Captain Hansja Sharma will script history as the first woman to lead an Army Aviation squadron, while Assistant Commandant Simran Bala will command an all-men CRPF contingent. Fans of military history and technology can catch every detail of these historic firsts through the live streaming services provided by Prasar Bharati and various national news networks, ensuring the spirit of the 77th Republic Day reaches every corner of the globe.

