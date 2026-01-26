Mumbai, January 26: Search giant Google today unveiled a special Doodle on its India homepage to commemorate the nation's 77th Republic Day. This year's artistic rendition highlights India’s significant strides in space exploration, technological advancement, and the country’s growing global influence. The creative illustration replaces the traditional logo with a design that weaves iconic scientific and cultural motifs into the letters of the word "GOOGLE".

Space Milestones Take Centre Stage on Google Doodle

The 2026 Doodle pays a distinct tribute to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In a nod to recent successful missions like Chandrayaan and the ongoing Gaganyaan project, the artwork features satellites, orbital paths, and celestial elements. Who Is Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar? Meet the Woman IAF Officer Assisting the Flag Unfurling on Republic Day 2026.

The design reflects a year of major breakthroughs for the space agency, which has increasingly become a focal point of national pride. Elements such as rockets and planetary orbits are integrated into the typography, symbolising India's transition from terrestrial achievements to a major power in space science.

Google Doodle on India's 77th Republic Day

Celebrating the 77th Republic Day with this Google Doodle 💫 Dreaming, exploring, and reaching for the stars. From Chandrayaan and Aditya-L1 to Gaganyaan next, here’s to ISRO's spirit of exploration. 🛰️✨ @isro pic.twitter.com/1Kfovdd5Ry — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 26, 2026

Symbols of Growth and Culture

Beyond the stars, the Doodle captures the broader spirit of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). The illustration includes subtle references to the country’s technological infrastructure and modern architecture, contrasting them with traditional cultural symbols. Notably, the "spirit of cricket" and the "Swachh Bharat" (Clean India) initiative are also woven into the theme, representing the daily pulse and collective aspirations of the Indian populace. The use of the saffron, white, and green colour palette remains a central feature, honouring the national flag on this historic day. Republic Day 2026 Quotes: Famous Sayings by Dr Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Abdul Kalam and Other Leaders To Share.

Commemorating the Constitution

Republic Day marks the date in 1950 when the Constitution of India officially came into effect, completing the country's transition into a sovereign republic. Google’s annual tradition of creating a Republic Day Doodle has become a digital landmark for the occasion. Last year’s design, created by Pune-based artist Rohan Dahotre, focused on India's rich wildlife and biodiversity. By pivoting to a theme of science and progress this year, the search engine aligns its tribute with the national parade at Kartavya Path, which this year showcases the theme of self-reliance and innovation.

