New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of being a "habitual liar and offender" when it comes to disrespecting the armed forces.

BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok also hit back at the Congress leader for his "circus" jibe at the government's handling of the China issue after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying he does not know "F of foreign policy" but keeps raising questions.

Alok said, "When our foreign minister goes to China for the SCO meeting and if he does not meet his Chinese counterpart and the country's president, then who will he meet? Italy's prime minister?"

Tagging a media report on Jaishankar calling on Xi and apprising him of the recent development in India-China ties, Gandhi said on Tuesday the external affairs minister was "running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India's foreign policy".

"I guess the Chinese foreign minister will come and apprise Modi about recent developments in China-India ties. The EAM is now running a full-blown circus aimed at destroying India's foreign policy," Gandhi had said.

Two days after a Lucknow court granted bail to Gandhi following his appearance in a defamation case filed over his remarks "against" the armed forces, Alok accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha of being a "habitual liar and offender".

He said Gandhi has often made disparaging remarks against the armed forces, and cited his comments like "khoon ki dalali" and "Chinese are beating up our soldiers" to attack him.

Amid the RSS' call to rethink the insertion of words 'secular' and 'socialist' in the Constitution's preamble during the Emergency, Alok said it must be debated in the country as the amendment was an "insult" to B R Ambedkar and was done when opposition leaders were in jail.

