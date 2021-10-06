New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the party leader Rahul Gandhi had asked him to be a general secretary but he refused.

Briefing the media after meeting All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, Siddaramaiah said, "Rahul Gandhi had asked me to be a general secretary of Congress but I refused. I do not have any interest in central politics and I'm pertaining only to state politics."

He added, "We have not spoken on any issues related to national politics. We only discussed state politics and upcoming by-polls in the state." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)