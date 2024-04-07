New Delhi, April 7: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who landed from Telangana to New Delhi after attending the 'Jana Jatara Sabha' in Rangareddy district, sought comments and views from people on the party's manifesto through email or messages.

"I have landed from Telangana. I had gone there to attend a function on manifesto release. Many say that the (Congress) manifesto is a revolutionary document. It was made after taking suggestions from you (people). I would like to thank you. Please give your comments, your views through email or messages," Rahul Gandhi said in a video post on Instagram. PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress, Says ‘Its Manifesto Completely Bears Imprint of Muslim League Ideology’ (Watch Video).

"I made this video last night at 12:30 am, but my team thought it was too late to post. So I'm posting it now because the message is still relevant. The #CongressManifesto is the voice of every Indian, share your thoughts on social media," he added in his post.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections is the voice of the people of India, and it has been prepared after listening to the voices of millions of people. Rahul Gandhi listed five guarantees (Nyay) that the party has promised in its manifesto. Congress Hits Back at PM Narendra Modi Over His Remark on Manifesto, Says ‘He Doesn’t Know History, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Himself Was Part of Government With Muslim League’.

"When we gave you guarantees, we called them the guarantees of the Congress Party but in reality, they were the guarantees of the people. When we talked about Rs 500 cylinder, 200 units of free electricity, Greh Lakshmi, and free bus travel, we heard the voice of the people and prepared these guarantees," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Share Views on Manifesto:

हम से काफी लोगों ने कहा कि यह क्रांतिकारी मैनिफेस्टो है। यह मैनिफेस्टो हिंदुस्तान की जनता के सुझावों से बना है। इसके लिए मैं आप सभी को धन्यवाद देता हूं। आप सभी से आग्रह है कि कांग्रेस के मैनिफेस्टो के बारे में हमें अपनी राय ई-मेल और मैसेज के माध्यम से भेजें। धन्यवाद जय हिंद 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/Sq7AfPUBkm — Congress (@INCIndia) April 7, 2024

"Today, everyone in Telangana knows that Congress is fulfilling the promises. There is the highest unemployment in the country in 40 years, but the Telangana Government has given government jobs to 30,000 people and at the same time 50,000 more people will get jobs. This manifesto is the voice of the people of India," he added.