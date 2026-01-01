New Delhi, January 1: As the new year 2026 begins, India’s electoral calendar for 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most politically consequential in recent years. Several high-stakes Assembly elections, long-pending local body polls, and crucial Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled through the year, setting the stage for intense political competition between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.

From West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to Kerala, Assam and Maharashtra, the 2026 elections are being viewed as a mid-term barometer of national political sentiment ahead of the next decade.

Assembly Elections 2026: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala in Focus

The March-May 2026 window will see Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, making the first half of the year politically charged. BMC Elections 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Releases 3rd List for Municipal Polls in Mumbai, Names 94 Candidates in Total.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will aim for a fourth consecutive term. The state has already witnessed early friction, with Banerjee leading protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the process could result in the deletion of genuine voters. BMC Elections 2026: BJP Releases First List of 66 Candidates for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Polls; Tejasvee Ghosalkar and Ravi Raja Among Nominees.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Tamil Nadu will see the DMK-led alliance, headed by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, defending power amid a fragmented opposition. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) have begun constituency-level consultations, signaling an aggressive grassroots push to enter the state Assembly for the first time.

Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Kerala’s election will test whether the Left Democratic Front (LDF) can retain power for a third straight term or if the UDF or BJP can make decisive gains. Assam and Puducherry will also head to the polls in the same phase, adding to the national stakes.

BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra’s ‘Mini-Assembly’ Battle

The long-delayed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections—often called India’s richest civic polls—are tentatively expected in mid-January 2026. With years of postponement, the contest is being treated with the seriousness of a state election.

Political parties have already shifted into campaign mode:

Shiv Sena (UBT) has reportedly finalised a large number of candidates to reclaim its traditional stronghold.

MNS, led by Raj Thackeray, has launched Mission Mumbai, announcing an initial list of 53 candidates.

BJP is expected to field a strong slate, having shortlisted several candidates toward the end of 2025.

The BMC outcome is likely to redefine Maharashtra’s urban political balance.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Battle for the Upper House

Beyond state and local contests, Rajya Sabha elections for 72 seats will take place during 2026. These elections will be crucial in shaping the legislative strength in Parliament’s Upper House, impacting the Centre’s ability to pass key legislation.

Election Commission and Electoral Roll Revision

To ensure smooth conduct of the polls, the Election Commission of India has launched the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across several states. The exercise involves house-to-house verification and updating voter lists to include new voters and remove duplicates or ineligible names.

While the ECI maintains the process is routine, SIR has already emerged as a political flashpoint, especially in states witnessing high-voltage contests.

Why the 2026 Elections Matter

Most states going to polls in 2026 last voted in 2021, before the formation of the INDIA bloc. As a result, these elections are widely seen as a mid-term test of the NDA government and a measure of the opposition’s ability to mount a united, regionally diverse challenge.

With Assembly elections, civic body polls, and Rajya Sabha contests converging, India Elections 2026 are set to play a defining role in shaping the country’s political trajectory in the years ahead.

