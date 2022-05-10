New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Shiv Kumar Sharma and said music has lost a maestro who popularised santoor.

"Sad to hear about the passing of Padma Vibhushan Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma. In him, music has lost a maestro who helped popularise the Santoor world over. My heartfelt condolences to his family and legion of admirers," he said on Twitter.

Also Read | DGCA Suspends 9 Pilots, 32 Cabin Crew Members for Failing Pre-Flight Breath Analyser Test.

Sharma, who took the stringed instrument to the global stage and successfully straddled the worlds of classical and film music, died here on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 83.

Sharma, one of India's most well known classical musicians, died between 8 and 8.30 am at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1,118 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death In Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate At 4.38 Percent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)